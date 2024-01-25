Raiders: Chargers expert with 3 reasons for fans not to get excited about Tom Telesco
The Las Vegas Raiders recently hired former Chargers general manager Tom Telesco, and a Chargers expert tells us why we should not get too excited.
By Brad Weiss
2. Won only two playoff games in 11 years with Philip Rivers and Justin Herbert
When you think of the game of football, the one position that you have to get right is the quarterback spot. For years, the Raiders franchise has struggled in this area, and that has led to them making the playoffs only twice across the last 20-plus seasons.
The Chargers, on the other hand, did not have that kind of problem during Telesco's tenure with the franchise. He had a future Hall of Famer in Philip Rivers at the helm for years before handing the football to Justin Herbert, who could end up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day as well.
Despite all of this talent at quarterback, the Chargers were more of a bottom-dweller in the AFC West than a playoff team.
As Reed put it, "He made the playoffs just three times in 11 years with Philip Rivers and Justin Herbert, won just 2 playoff games, and didn't win the AFC West once."
Of course, a lot of that could be the lack of depth on the roster, as well as the coaching staff, as Telesco had multiple head coaches during his time with the Chargers. Still, with that kind of talent at quarterback, you have to surround them with the kind of talent that should make your team a perennial winner.