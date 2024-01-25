Raiders: Chargers expert with 3 reasons for fans not to get excited about Tom Telesco
The Las Vegas Raiders recently hired former Chargers general manager Tom Telesco, and a Chargers expert tells us why we should not get too excited.
By Brad Weiss
1. He should not get credit for drafting Justin Herbert
Then there is the thought process surrounding Justin Herbert, who Telesco gets credit for drafting back in 2020. Holding the No. 6 overall pick, the Chargers rolled the dice on the Oregon superstar, and it was certainly the correct selection looking back on it.
However, Reed dives into the Chargers thought process at the time, and gives a different view on what really happened on draft day.
Reed states, "He gets credit for drafting Justin Herbert, when in reality, the Chargers were going to draft whichever quarterback fell. If the Miami Dolphins liked Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa would have been a Charger."
Looking back, the Raiders would not mind having either quarterback, and the Chargers certainly filled a pending void in their roster by selecting Herbert. Still, if this is the thing that Telesco can hang his hat on during his time with the Chargers, it could have easily been a different quarterback manning the position in Los Angeles over the last few seasons.
Telesco did some solid things during his time with the Chargers, but talking with a Chargers expert, Raiders fans should temper their excitement about this hire.
We thank Jason for taking time to talk with us. You can follow him on X at @EatYourReedies, as well as Bolt Beat @BB_Chargers.