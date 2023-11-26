Raiders vs Chiefs 2023 Week 12: Bold predictions
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12, and here are some bold predictions for the matchup.
By Brad Weiss
Week 12 brings a crucial matchup for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they look to topple the Kansas City Chiefs for only the fourth time in their last 21 games against their division rival. The Raiders have been playing better football as of late, but this is a real test for a team that is trying to get back in the conversation of being a legitimate AFC Playoff contender.
Here, we look at some bold predictions for this AFC West battle.
Patrick Mahomes throws two interceptions
Patrick Mahomes has not looked like himself as of late, failing to throw for over 200 yards in two of his last three games. On Sunday, he goes up against a Raiders defense that has been much better in that span, and are fresh off forcing multiple turnovers against an elite Miami Dolphins offense a week ago.
In this game, I would expect Maxx Crosby to play, and that means that Mahomes will be under duress all game long. Crosby has made getting after Mahomes his No. 1 priority, pushing to play despite being listed as 'doubtful' for the game, and his presence could force a few mistakes by the all-everything quarterback on Sunday.
Josh Jacobs runs for 125-plus and two touchdowns
I really like the Raiders ability to run the football in this game, and after a small workload a week ago, Josh Jacobs could go off in this one. Bo Hardegree has already committed to getting Jacobs more involved against the Chiefs, and he could be in for his best game of the 2023 season against a Chiefs rush defense that has their own issues.
Look for Jacobs to get the football early and often against the Chiefs, utilizing his power running ability to extend drives. Jacobs should get close to the 100-yard mark in this one, and if he can break off a few big runs, finding the end zone could come in both halves.
Raiders stay in the game to the end
This may not seem like a bold prediction to most, but the truth is, the Raiders go into this game as heavy underdogs against the Chiefs. This is a rivalry that the Chiefs have dominated in recent memory, so the fact that the Raiders are nearly double-digit underdogs at home says a lot about how the experts feel this game is going to go.