Raiders vs Chiefs 2023 Week 12: Date, Time, Injuries, Streaming, More
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12, and here is all the information you need to catch all the action.
By Brad Weiss
It is officially gameday for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they take on division rival Kansas City for the first time this season. The Chiefs go into this game in first place in the AFC West, but are losers of two of their last three games, and are looking to bounce back against the Raiders on a short week after playing in Monday Night Football against Philadelphia in Week 11.
For the Raiders, this game will go a long way in deciding whether or not they will remain in the playoff race in a wide-open AFC this season. A lot will have to go right for them to come away with the victory, but this is certain to be an exciting matchup, and here is how you can catch all of the action today.
How to watch the Raiders vs Chiefs 2023 Week 12
Who: Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs
When: Sunday, November 26, 2023
Time: 4:25 PM ET, 1:25 PM PT
Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: CBS
Odds: According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the over/under is set at 44.5 for this matchup, with the Raiders being 9.5-point underdogs at home.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Live Stream: FuboTV
Raiders Injuries: All eyes on Maxx Crosby
This week, Raiders star edge rusher Maxx Crosby was listed as doubtful for this game, a shocking blow to the team's defensive chances against Patrick Mahomes and company. However, on Saturday night, ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted out that despite the designation, Crosby has every intention of playing against the Chiefs in Week 12.
If he does play, he will be the first 'doubtful' player to play in a game since the 2020 NFL season. Outside of Crosby, keep an eye on Kolton Miller and Robert Spillane as we inch closer to gametime, as both were listed as questionable as well.
Raiders look to go into bye week on a high note
This will be the Raiders last game before the bye week, so it is imperative that they put in a good effort and possibly even come away with the victory. The Chiefs have been a thorn in the Raiders side for years now, but the 2023 Chiefs actually look beatable for the first time in a long time.
Injuries could rear their ugly head in this one, leading to the Raiders being severely short-handed against Kansas City. However, Kansas City is not without their own injuries for this Week 12 matchup, and any time these two teams get together, you can expect fireworks throughout.