Raiders vs Chiefs 2023 Week 12: Key matchups to could decide the outcome
As the Raiders and Chiefs prepare to do battle once again, these match ups will be at the forefront.
By Jason Willis
With the bye week on the horizon, the Las Vegas Raiders are fresh off a close loss on the road to a Miami Dolphins team that is one of the best in the NFL this season.
This week, while they are back at home in Allegiant Stadium, it won’t be any easier with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs coming to town.
The Chiefs, at 7-3, are once again one of the best teams in the NFL and leading the AFC West. While they haven’t been the dominant force they were in seasons past, they still enter this one as ten-point favorites over the Raiders.
For Las Vegas, this will be the first time interim head coach Antonio Pierce has experienced a rivalry game and the circumstances are dire as the Raiders playoff hopes have taken a hit at 5-6.
Although it would take a miracle run to get there, it starts with getting a win this week against the Chiefs. If they are to do so, they will have to win these three matchups on Sunday.