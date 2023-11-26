Raiders vs Chiefs 2023 Week 12: Key matchups to could decide the outcome
As the Raiders and Chiefs prepare to do battle once again, these match ups will be at the forefront.
By Jason Willis
Raiders WR Davante Adams vs Trent McDuffie
It would be an understatement to say that the season hasn’t gone the way that Davante Adams has wanted it to. Not only is the team losing but, for most of the season, it has been a struggle to get him the ball.
With Jimmy Garoppolo being worse than anyone would’ve anticipated, it is now up to fourth-round rookie Aidan O’Connell to get him the football against one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, Trent McDuffie.
A first-round pick out of the University of Washington, he has developed himself into a do-it-all cornerback who really has almost no weaknesses in his game. He carries a PFF grade of 84.8 into this game.
What makes this matchup so exciting is Adams is similar in that he has nearly no flaws. Still an elite wide receiver in the NFL, it is simply a matter of offensive coordinator Bo Hardagree and O’Connell getting him the ball effectively.
As is usually the case in matchups between elite players, both Adams and McDuffie will get their wins but it is up to Hardagree to find creative ways of getting their best player the ball because as we have seen since last season, the Vegas offense often goes how Adams goes.