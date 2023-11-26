Raiders vs Chiefs 2023 Week 12: Key matchups to could decide the outcome
As the Raiders and Chiefs prepare to do battle once again, these match ups will be at the forefront.
By Jason Willis
Raiders Cornerbacks vs Kansas City Wide Receivers
While the images of former Chiefs receivers like Tyreek Hill and Demarcus Robinson running past Raiders defensive backs are forever burned in the minds of Las Vegas fans, it’s hard to see that happening again on Sunday.
After all, Kansas City might have the league's worst group of wide receivers. Rashee Rice, a second-round rookie from SMU, leads the group with 420 receiving yards and four touchdowns.
Behind him, Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore have not developed the way they would have hoped which has led to more targets for Justin Watson and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
In Las Vegas, the Silver and Black have assembled a talented group of cornerbacks after hitting on two day three picks in Nate Hobbs and Amik Robertson. Furthermore, they added former Chiefs first-rounder Marcus Peters in the off-season.
With four interceptions amongst those three players, they will certainly be asked to create even more turnovers on Sunday as that will be their best chance of beating Patrick Mahomes and company.