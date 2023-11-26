Raiders vs Chiefs 2023 Week 12: Key matchups to could decide the outcome
As the Raiders and Chiefs prepare to do battle once again, these match ups will be at the forefront.
By Jason Willis
Raiders DC Patrick Graham vs Andy Reid
As mentioned earlier, Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes have had no issues against the Raiders over the last several seasons. Mahomes, who has 27 touchdowns in ten games vs the Raiders, often just makes things look easy.
On the other side, Las Vegas finally has a competent defense to slow down Mahomes. Run by defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, he has the group playing at a pretty high level after holding the Dolphins to just 20 points last week.
Still, Reid is one of the greatest, most creative play callers in the history of the sport so Graham will have his hands full, regardless of how many spots his unit had the advantage.
If the defense can prevent Mahomes from lighting up the state sheet against them once again, it will not only go a long way towards helping them beat the Chiefs for the first time since 2020, but it will further establish Graham as one of the best defensive coordinators in the NFL.