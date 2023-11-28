Raiders vs Chiefs 2023 Week 12: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders were outclassed yet again by the Kansas City Chiefs at home, here are the Studs and Duds from a big loss in Week 12.
Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers - Stud
Jakobi Meyers continues to be the best Raiders move of the off season as he put together another impressive day on offense. Meyers ended the day with six catches for 79 yards and a touchdown and his most impressive moment was a diving over the shoulder catch for 33 yards late in the game.
Meyers also showed his elusiveness on the game's opening touchdown as he took a catch and run 18 yards to the house on a third and short. The former Patriot receiver has yet to top 100 yards this season but he is well on pace to reach career highs in receptions and touchdowns in this offense. He has already matched his career high of six receiving touchdowns and is a real threat to reach double digits by the end of the year.
There are a lot of things we can criticize about Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels this season but bringing Meyers to Las Vegas is not one of them. He is a legitimate number two wide receiver and should ideally be in Las Vegas for a long time.