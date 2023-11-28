Raiders vs Chiefs 2023 Week 12: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders were outclassed yet again by the Kansas City Chiefs at home, here are the Studs and Duds from a big loss in Week 12.
Raiders DE Maxx Crosby - Stud
Maxx Crosby was a late addition to the injury report and many fans, myself included, were devastated to see the doubtful tag next to him on Saturday morning. It seemed unlikely that he would play given the fact that no other player in the NFL this season has played after receiving a doubtful tag but Crosby is not any other NFL player.
Despite the doubtful tag and the incredible amount of pain Crosby was in, he still suited up on Sunday and made an impact in the game. It was painfully obvious that he was not his usual dominant self but he still recorded a big sack on Patrick Mahomes and a tackle for loss as well. There was a sequence late in the game when the Chiefs had just about put the Raiders away where Maxx was subbed off and it was clear how much he hated it.
There is a saying about old soldiers not leaving the battlefield unless it was on their shield and Maxx Crosby and bodies that perfectly. He is an incredible player and person and is precisely the kind of guy you need in a locker room. If the Raiders are ever to turn things around and become true contenders, at least we know they have at least one very important foundational piece already in place.