Raiders at Chiefs 2023 Week 16: Biggest surprises from the 20-14 upset victory
The Las Vegas Raiders shocked the NFL landscape with their win in Week 16, and here, we look at the biggest surprises of the 20-14 victory.
By Brad Weiss
Going into their matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, no member of the national media gave the Las Vegas Raiders much of a chance to pick up the victory. In fact, looking at all of the predictions, the Chiefs were supposed to roll to a victory and crush the slim chances the Raiders had for a possible playoff berth.
Instead, the Raiders dominated the Chiefs from start to finish, showing an elite defense, and a rushing game that excelled despite no Josh Jacobs. Once again, the Raiders defense had multiple touchdowns, and in the end, Patrick Mahomes had no answer for their incredible pass rush.
In the end, the Raiders moved to 7-8 on the season, and they actually got help from some games they needed to keep their playoff hopes alive around the NFL. While the passing game was atrocious after the first quarter, the Raiders defense continued to hold the line, and the Raiders did something they have struggled to do in recent history, and that was beat the Chiefs in Arrowhead.
Here, we dive into some of the bigger surprises from the 20-14 victory inside Arrowhead Stadium.