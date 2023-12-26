Raiders at Chiefs 2023 Week 16: Biggest surprises from the 20-14 upset victory
The Las Vegas Raiders shocked the NFL landscape with their win in Week 16, and here, we look at the biggest surprises of the 20-14 victory.
By Brad Weiss
Zamir White dominates on the ground
All week, the expectation was that Josh Jacobs would return for the Raiders at running back after missing the team's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Jacobs was injured in the second half of the team's loss to the Minnesota Vikings after the bye week, but was trending in the right direction heading into this matchup.
Interim head coach Antonio Pierce even stated that he expected Jacobs to play, but in the end, it was Zamir White who shouldered the load at running back for the Silver and Black. White more than played up to the challenge, rushing for 145 yards in the game, and it was his work on the ground that put the game away in the second half.
The second-year back looked every bit the part of a starting running back, and gives the Raiders a great option at the position if Jacobs decides to walk in free agency this offseason. He was a part of a rotation at Georgia, so there is a lot of tread on the tires, so if the Raiders do give him the job next season, he may be the perfect fit to take over for Jacobs at the position.