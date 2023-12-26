Raiders at Chiefs 2023 Week 16: Biggest surprises from the 20-14 upset victory
The Las Vegas Raiders shocked the NFL landscape with their win in Week 16, and here, we look at the biggest surprises of the 20-14 victory.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders defense frustrates Patrick Mahomes all game long
The Kansas City Chiefs have had their struggles on the offensive side of the ball this season, as the wide receiver play has been downright terrible. Still, this is Patrick Mahomes we are talking about, and the veteran quarterback has dominated the Raiders franchise since taking over for Alex Smith at the position.
On Christmas Day, the Chiefs offense was absolutely stymied by the Raiders defense, as the pass rush was all over him all day long. What ensued was a bunch of screen passes from Mahomes, and at one point, star tight end Travis Kelce was so upset with the offense that he threw his helmet down in disgust.
Mahomes is the best quarterback in the league, but he has been struggling in recent weeks due to the lack of weapons on offense. In this game, he had a big fumble, a pass returned for a touchdown, and in the end, he looked like a pedestrian quarterback against a Raiders defense that has been elite as of late.