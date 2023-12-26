Raiders at Chiefs 2023 Week 16: Biggest surprises from the 20-14 upset victory
The Las Vegas Raiders shocked the NFL landscape with their win in Week 16, and here, we look at the biggest surprises of the 20-14 victory.
By Brad Weiss
Davante Adams and the Raiders passing attack
Aidan O'Connell got off to a hot start against the Chiefs on Monday, but in the end, put together his worst game as the team's starting quarterback. O'Connell passed for 62 yards on 9-of-11 passing in the first quarter, but incredibly, did not complete a single pass after that, and it showed in the game Davante Adams put together.
The star wideout came into this game needing only 32 yards to post another 1,000-yard season, but he was pretty much non-existent in this one. Adams was targeted six times, catching only one ball, and had at least two balls fall out of his hands that should have been catches.
O'Connell was not great, that is for sure, but luckily, the Raiders rushing attack was so potent that they were able to leave Arrowhead with the victory despite the effort of the passing game in this one. The Raiders will have to be much better passing the ball down the stretch if they hope to make a real playoff run, and I believe they will bounce back in a big way against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17.