Raiders at Chiefs 2023 Week 16: Date, Time, Injuries, Streaming, More
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16, and here is everything you need to know about the matchup.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16 with their playoff lives hanging in the balance. It has been an up-and-down season for the Silver and Black, but they stayed alive in Week 15 thanks to a 63-21 thumping of the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night.
With that said, here is everything you need to know about this crucial AFC West battle on Christmas Day.
How to watch the Raiders at Chiefs 2023 Week 16
Who: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs
When: Monday, December 25, 2023
Time: 1:00PM ET, 10:00 AM PT
Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO
TV: CBS
Odds: According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the over/under is set at 40.5 for this matchup, with the Raiders being 10-point underdogs.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Live Stream: FuboTV
Raiders Injuries: No Michael Mayer, but Raiders getting healthier
The Raiders go into this game getting a bit healthier, as both Kolton Miller and Josh Jacobs, who missed the Chargers game, are listed as questionable. The fact that they were not ruled out bodes well for the Raiders, and head coach Antonio Pierce spoke earlier this week that he expected them to go on Monday,.
For Kansas City, they are banged up at wide receiver, as Mecole Hardman and Kadarius Toney are ruled out. Also, Jerick McKinnon won't play, but they will have Isiah Pacheco back for this matchup, which would be huge for their offense. Offensive tackle Donovan Smith was also ruled out.
Raiders looking to stay alive in Week 16
Sitting at 6-8 going into this matchup, the Raiders will have to win out and get more help if they hope to stay alive in the AFC Playoff race. Las Vegas dominated the Chargers in all facets of the game their last time out, getting scores on offense and defense, while the special teams came up with a huge fumble recovery as well.
Despite the 63-point outburst, the Raiders are big underdogs in this matchup, as they have had little success against Kansas City in recent years. Patrick Mahomes will have his team ready to go despite all of the injuries, and in the end, the Chiefs may be too big a mountain to overcome, even with ten days rest between games.