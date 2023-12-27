Raiders at Chiefs 2023 Week 16: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders played the role of the Grinch as they ruined Christmas in Kansas City. Here are the Studs and Duds from a huge Week 16 win over the hated Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders fans have had a great holiday season so far as they went from a record-setting victory over the Los Angeles Chargers to an incredible defensive victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in two weeks. Many fans wondered how the Raiders would follow up their 63-point demolition of the Chargers in their trip to Arrowhead and they came out just as fired up against another division rival.
In the last Raiders victory at Arrowhead during the 2020 season, the Raiders game plan was to outgun and outscore the Chiefs in a shoot out. The Raiders offense was flying high at the time with Nelson Agholor and Henry Ruggs scoring touchdowns off deep shots from Derek Carr.
This victory could not have been more different in style, weather, and circumstances, as the Raiders outmuscled and simply beat up the Chiefs. They continued their trend of scoring touchdowns on defense, and were able to shut down a very good Chiefs offense for most of the day. Any time you go into Arrowhead and give up just 14 points expect to come away victorious and the Raiders did just that.
This game also may have helped decide the future of the Raiders as Antonio Pierce added another signature win to his résumé. A little bit more on Pierce coming up in the studs section but he deserves a special shout-out for the way his team fought on Monday.
Next up for the Raiders is a trip to Indianapolis to face a feisty Colts team but first, a look back at the Studs and Duds from a memorable Christmas victory in Kansas City.