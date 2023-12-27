Raiders at Chiefs 2023 Week 16: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders played the role of the Grinch as they ruined Christmas in Kansas City. Here are the Studs and Duds from a huge Week 16 win over the hated Chiefs.
Raiders CB Jack Jones - Stud
Coming into this game, Jack Jones had plenty to say about the Kansas City offense. He told reporters in an interview that he was not worried about the receivers and that stopping Mahomes meant he would shut down the Chiefs offense. Turns out he was right and he had a big part to play in that.
A week after recording one of the coolest interceptions in Raiders history, Jack Jones followed it up with a massive pick six that officially turned the game in favor of the Raiders. It was an uncharacteristic mistake by Mahomes who threw it late to the outside, but Jones showed off his ball skills by stepping in front of the pass and taking it in for a touchdown.
He even added a little bit of Raider attitude by staring down Mahomes as he coolly jogged into the end zone.
It was one of the best Raiders defensive highlights in recent years and is making Jack Jones a fan favorite already. He joined the Raiders mainly because of his relationship with Antonio Pierce, and thank goodness the team has him locked down for another couple years as their potential CB1. What has made Jones’s performance even more appreciated by Raider Nation is that he plays with fight and effort which we never saw from the man he replaced in Marcus Peters.