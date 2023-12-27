Raiders at Chiefs 2023 Week 16: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders played the role of the Grinch as they ruined Christmas in Kansas City. Here are the Studs and Duds from a huge Week 16 win over the hated Chiefs.
Stud - Raiders CB Nate Hobbs
This list is primarily defensive players and for good reason as the Raiders shut down the Chiefs for the majority of the game. A big part of that was the play of the defensive backs as they blanketed the Chiefs receivers and kept them out of the end zone for the most part.
Nate Hobbs deserves a special mention in this regard as he racked up 11 tackles and two tackles for loss. His best play of the game however was a pass break up which was a key component of a Raiders goal line stand. Just a play or two after missing a huge tackle on Clyde Edwards Helaire, Hobbs stepped up with a tough pass break up on Rashee Rice in the end zone.
That play came on fourth and goal as the Chiefs were chasing the game and was a massive factor in the Raiders ultimately winning the game.
Hobbs has been playing well this season and brings a level of physicality to the cornerback position that you don’t often see. He is another late round defensive gem found by Mike Mayock and it’s crazy to think that the Raiders may have found two foundational defensive players in Koonce and Hobbes in the same draft despite all the criticism the previous regime got for their picks.