Raiders at Chiefs 2023 Week 16: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders played the role of the Grinch as they ruined Christmas in Kansas City. Here are the Studs and Duds from a huge Week 16 win over the hated Chiefs.
Stud - Raiders RB Zamir White
After missing the Chargers game, many expected Josh Jacobs to be able to return in time to face the Kansas City Chiefs. Though he had a questionable tag all week, Antonio Pierce said he thought Jacobs would play and much of Raider Nation did as well. On Christmas morning, the Raiders ruled out Josh Jacobs because of his quad injury and illness and Zamir White became the lead back.
White had a solid day against a Chargers defense that put up very little resistance but we knew that a matchup against an excellent Chiefs defense was a different story. The young man responded with an incredible performance where he carried the weight of the offense on his shoulders.
The Raiders pass game was nonexistent for much of the game and they leaned exclusively on White and Ameer Abdullah. White rushed 22 times for 145 yards and also sealed the victory with a few long runs late in the fourth quarter. One of Josh Jacobs best qualities has been his ability to be a closer for the Raiders and White picked up right where he left off.
There has been a lot of talk among Raider Nation that White was a wasted draft pick and a potential bust, but he has shown that he can excel given the right opportunity. If Jacobs continues to miss time and White continues to play well, it may make the decision to move on from the former Alabama star a bit easier. We know that Jacobs was celebrating the win from wherever he was watching it, but he may have been a bit concerned about his future with the team watching White rumble down the field and run over Kansas City defenders.
Coming up for White or Jacobs are matchups against two bottom five rush defenses in the NFL in Indianapolis and Denver so we should hope to see more of the same from either of those backs. At least we know now that if Jacob is unable to go then the Raiders run game is in good hands with Zamir White.