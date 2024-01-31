Raiders: Why Las Vegas is closer to winning playoff games than people may think
The Las Vegas Raiders are building something special, and here is why they may be closer to winning playoff games than some may think.
By Keith Ricci
With only 5 winning records in the past 29 seasons, it’s understandable if Raiders fans are hesitant to get their hopes up. But whether you believe it or not, there’s finally reason to be legitimately optimistic about the Silver and Black.
People don’t realize it, but the Raiders are close to being a team that can win playoff games.
This past Sunday, as the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship, I couldn’t help but think how just one month earlier the Raiders beat this very same team in Kansas City.
And it wasn’t some meaningless game either – nor was it a game where the Chiefs didn’t play well. The Chiefs played great, but the Raiders played better.
It was also a game the Chiefs really, really wanted to win.
Let’s go back to Christmas Day real quick. Kansas City had won only 3 of their prior 7 games, so it was a huge opportunity to get back on track before the playoffs. They needed a win to keep their realistic hopes alive for earning the #2 seed or #1 seed. Beating the Raiders also would’ve eliminated their division rival from playoff contention, and they would’ve locked up the AFC West division title.
I say all this because road game win against the eventual AFC Champions is the best example of where the Raiders can be in 2024.