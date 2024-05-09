Raiders' coin flip reveal is the craziest story from the 2024 NFL Draft
I am just a lowly blogger, so I won't pretend to know how NFL Draft rooms work. Those three days are the culmination of a year's worth of analysis and scouting, with any number of scenarios being played out over and over in preparation for the real thing. It's a massive endeavor that I'll never forgive the NFL for turning into a TV event, but that's another rant for another day.
But what if I told you that sometimes, teams just flip a coin to decide on a pick. In the first round! You'd probably laugh at me and call me a lowly blogger, right? I don't even blame you. But if you believe what Lions' rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold recently said in an interview, that's quite literally exactly what happened. And it wasn't the Lions who did it, either. It was, of course, your Las Vegas Raiders.
Raiders' coin flip story is the craziest moment from the 2024 NFL Draft
Arnold was doing an interview with "The Next Round," and he pulled back the curtains a bit on what his Draft night was like. Within the interview, Arnold casually tells an anecdote about the Raiders that has almost certainly found its way into Raiders group texts across the country right now.
"They knew that the Raiders, there was a possibility that they'd take me," he said. "And actually, the Raiders coach called me after the draft, and they were like, 'We had a coin toss between you and Brock Bowers, and it landed on him.' I was like, oh wow."
Uhhhhhhhhhh. This is either Antonio Pierce's very polite attempt to let Arnold down easy, or the Raiders are really out here flipping coins with the 13th overall pick in the NFL Draft. The rational part of my brain is insisting that NFL teams and their multi-million dollar scouting budgets would absolutely not simply flip a coin when it came to their first round draft pick, and the rest of my brain is reminding me that yes they absolutely would. Either way, it's certainly been a week for Raiders draft stories.
This is like a fun choose-your-own-adventure book. You can turn to Page 15 and see what happens when it was just Pierce being polite to a player they never really intended on drafting in the first place, or you can turn to Page 45 for MAXIMUM CHAOS.