Raiders at Colts 2023 Week 17: Date, Time, Injuries, Streaming, More
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17, and here is all the information you need to catch all the action.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders go into their Week 17 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts still alive in the AFC Playoff race, which is an incredible statement considering their were left for dead after a 3-0 home loss to the Minnesota Vikings back in Week 14. Since then, they have banded together to defeat AFC West rivals Los Angeles and Kansas City, and their defense looks like the premier unit in the NFL right now.
As we head down the stretch, there is no room for error, and here, we look at all the information you need to watch the Silver and Black take on the Indianapolis Colts on the road.
How to watch the Raiders at Colts 2023 Week 17
Who: Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts
When: Sunday, December 31, 2023
Time: 1:00 PM ET, 10:00 AM PT
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
TV: CBS
Odds: According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the over/under is set at 42.5 for this matchup, with the Raiders being 3.5-point underdogs on the road.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Live Stream: FuboTV
Raiders Injuries: Josh Jacobs a game-time decision
As we write this piece, Josh Jacobs is listed as doubtful to play against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17. Of course, Antonio Pierce stated this week that Jacobs will be a game-time decision for this matchup, so it should once again be the Zamir White show inside Lucas Oil Stadium in this crucial AFC battle.
Along the offensive line, Jermaine Eluemunor and Andre James are both listed as questionable, though Kolton Miller should be ready to go. Rookie tight end Michael Mayer was already ruled out for this game earlier in the week.
For the Colts, Michael Pittman Jr. will return, and that should give a big boost to the Colts passing attack. Running back Zack Moss will miss this game, but after Jonathan Taylor returned last week, that is not too big of a blow for this Colts offense.
Raiders look to keep their slim playoff hopes alive vs Colts
It is once again a do-or-die game for the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 17, as they look to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. They have been shocking good across the last two weeks, beating AFC West rivals to stay alive in the AFC Playoff picture, but going on the road against Indianapolis will be no easy task.
The Colts are looking to lock up a playoff spot as well this season, getting out to an 8-7 record despite injuries to Taylor, and starting quarterback Anthony Richardson. This game is going to go down to the wire, and in the end, it should be which team makes the fewest mistakes that stays alive in the AFC Playoff race.