Comparing 3 Las Vegas Raiders rookies with current NFL players
The Las Vegas Raiders brought in eight players via the 2024 NFL Draft, a haul that is expected to help push the Silver and Black toward a potential playoff appearance this season. All eight players will be in a position to not only make the 53-man roster out of camp, but some could make a major impact in their first season in the league.
Here, we look at three of those players, and compare them to some current NFL stars.
TE BROCK BOWERS
Comparisons:
-George Kittle, TE 49ers
-Kyle Pitts, TE Falcons
-Travis Kelce, TE Chiefs
Strengths:
-Versatility (can line up anywhere)
-Route Running
-Explosive off Line
-Unbelievable Catching Ability
-Exceptional Yards After Catch
Weaknesses:
-Slightly Undersized for TE (6'3 234lbs)
-Can Struggle Blocking Bigger Defenders
-Considered Average Run Blocker
Impressive comparisons have been made to one of the most talked about rookies in the 2024 class—mostly to 49ers tight end George Kittle. To be honest, I think he is a nice blend of the three players listed above (Kittle, Pitts, Kelce).
Bowers reflects all three of them quite a bit. The route running skill of George Kittle, the catching ability of Kyle Pitts, and Travis Kelce's ability to gain yards after every catch. All three of these players have demonstrated their exceptional ability to line up anywhere on the field, which is a rare talent for a tight end.
The few criticisms that people have levied against his game are easily addressed by simply entering the NFL. Bowers will benefit from a professional standard meal plan and strength training regimen, which will help him make up for his slight undersize and improve his run-blocking skills. The possibilities are endless if the rookie tight end performs as expected.