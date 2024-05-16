Comparing 3 Las Vegas Raiders rookies with current NFL players
Jackson Powers-Johnson
Comparisons:
-Ryan Jensen, C Bucs
-Travis Frederick, C Cowboys
-Creed Humphrey, C Chiefs
-Quenton Nelson, LG Colts
Strengths:
-Great Technique
-Strong Stance
-Excellent Run Blocking
-Reliable Pass Blocking
-Versatility (Can Play Center/Guard)
Weaknesses:
- Can have Trouble Blocking Downfield
- Some Issues in Open Space
The Raiders selected C Jackson Powers-Johnson with their second selection, much like Bowers, a player capable of versatility. The first three draft picks fit that description; for example, D.J. Glaze, the offensive lineman chosen in the third round, can play both the left and right sides of the line.
Jackson Powers-Johnson is a very dynamic player in his own right. The rookie was practicing as a left guard throughout rookie minicamp, even though he just won the award for best collegiate center last season.
To use Powers-Johnson at left guard, the Raiders selected the Oregon Duck offensive lineman in the second round. There has been talk that Powers-Johnson's move to LG has gone almost seamlessly thus far, and it's entirely feasible that he will get significant playing time this season.
Naturally, NFL centers have been compared to Jackson Powers-Johnson the most in his college career, that's the position he played at Oregon. I was looking for a comparison at the position (left guard) where we will probably see him line up. His style and approach to the game remind me of All-Pro LG Quenton Nelson (Colts), based on what I've seen of his college tape.
Clearly, this is a major comparison, but the rookie is a major talent with a reputation as a tough, intense, high-motor player with excellent technique, much like Quenton Nelson. Jackson Powers-Johnson said, "I play violently, and I think that translates to the league really well." This gives you a sense of the Raiders from the old days, adding credence to the culture that Antonio Pierce is establishing.