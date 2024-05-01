Raiders completely disrespected in post-NFL Draft power rankings
The Las Vegas Raiders added some solid talent in the 2024 NFL Draft, but the media is still very low on them for the upcoming NFL season.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders still have some work to do with their roster, but you have to think they got much better thanks to the 2024 NFL Draft. The Raiders were able to add elite talent in the early rounds, and then may have found some draft day steals on Day 3.
There were some key losses this offseason, including Josh Jacobs and Jermaine Eluemunor on the offensive side of the ball, but for the most part, this roster is in much better shape than it was at the end of the 2023 NFL season.
Still, the national media is not high on the Silver and Black for next season. Over at Sports Illustrated, they put together an updated power rankings after the 2024 NFL Draft, and it is clear that media outlet is very low on the Silver and Black.
Raiders ranked No. 29 out of 32 NFL teams
In the piece, writer Connor Orr stated that the he believed Las Vegas is the No. 29-ranked team in the NFL after the draft. Orr speaks about the Raiders not being able to bring in a quarterback, and wonders how they will fare in a division with explosive offensive talent.
While that is a fair assessment from someone on the outside looking in, the truth is, the battle between Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II is only going to help improve the quarterback position. With the arrival of Michael Gallup in free agency, the Raiders are loaded as well on offense, especially if running back Zamir White can follow up his strong finish to the 2023 season with a great start in 2024.
Many are going to be low on the Raiders going into the summer months, and the only way the team can change that is by going out and winning some games this Fall. Las Vegas should be better than expected, especially on defense in 2024, so we will check back on these rankings in a few months.