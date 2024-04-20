Raiders cornerback room needs a big boost in the 2024 NFL Draft
One position group for the Las Vegas Raiders that needs a big boost in the NFL Draft is the cornerback room.
By Brad Weiss
With less than a week to go until the 2024 NFL Draft, all the noise surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders seems to be focused on the quarterback position. This offseason, the Raiders did away from the Josh McDaniels mistake at the position, releasing Brian Hoyer and Jimmy Garoppolo, while bringing in Gardner Minshew II to compete with Aidan O'Connell for the starting job.
However, while quarterback is the position that will draw the most media coverage, it is the cornerback position that needs the overhaul during this year's draft. Yes, the Raiders have two returning starters in Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs, but another starting cornerback is needed, especially after a disappointing first season by Jakorian Bennett.
Picking at No. 13 overall, the Raiders could get better at the position in a hurry, as guys like Quinyon Mitchell and Terrion Arnold have been mocked to the team in recent mock drafts. However, the pressure to add a quarterback may cause Tom Telesco to pivot, and that could prove to be a costly mistake.
Raiders have to continue to stockpile defensive talent
Las Vegas has already gotten better on defense this offseason, adding an elite defensive tackle in Christian Wilkins. He is the missing piece of the puzzle along the Raiders defensive line, and his addition should help Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce dominate even more coming off the edge.
At linebacker, more depth is needed, though Divine Deablo and Robert Spillane proved to be a solid combination last season. The arrival of Marcus Epps at safety went a long way in Trevon Moehrig's development, so overall, there is more talent on this defense than there has been in a long time.
Still, playing in the AFC West, cornerback play is key, and Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs cannot do it all alone. If the Raiders go cornerback on Day 1, I could also see them going back to the well on Day 2, possibly with their third round pick, bolstering one of the weakest position groups on the roster.