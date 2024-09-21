Raiders could be a fantasy darling in Week 3 of the NFL season
By Brad Weiss
Coming off an improbable victory against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders will open their home slate against the lowly Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The Panthers have started the year 0-2, and have already made a move at quarterback, replacing former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young with veteran Andy Dalton.
On the Raiders side, quarterback Gardner Minshew II was electric in the second half of the win over Baltimore, and could be seen as a must-start in fantasy this week. His development with Davante Adams and Brock Bowers showed in a big way against a tough Ravens defense, and their opponent in Week 3 is much weaker on the offensive side of the ball.
However, those three are not the only ones you should be targeting in fantasy football this weekend.
Raiders could be a fantasy darling in Week 3
Through the first two weeks of the season, it is clear that this Raiders defense is different than we have seen in a long time. Maxx Crosby looks like the best defensive player in football right now, and with the production they are getting from Jakorian Bennett at cornerback, the Raiders' pass defense was able to keep Lamar Jackson at bay for much of the Week 2 win.
Also, Robert Spillane has looked like a Pro Bowl linebacker since arriving prior to the 2023 NFL season, and he nabbed his fourth interception since putting on the Silver and Black last week.
Playing against the Dalton-led Panthers, the Raiders D/ST should be a must-start in any league this weekend, as they could have a huge day stopping the Carolina offense. The Raiders are aggressive on that side of the ball, taking after head coach Antonio Pierce, and should be able to force multiple turnovers in this game.
The Raiders won't always be fantasy darlings this season, but this is a matchup that they can dominate on both sides of the ball. If you have Raiders, even running back Zamir White, you would be wise to give them a long look when making your fantasy lineups this weekend.