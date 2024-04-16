Raiders could fill major void with a former AFC West rival
The Las Vegas Raiders have issues on both sides of the ball, but they could fix one of them with a former division rival.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders have only nine days left to prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft, and many experts feel two positions of need will be filled by the team early on. The two biggest needs for the Silver and Black going into the draft are cornerback and offensive tackle, although some feel the team could trade up for a quarterback on Day 1 as well.
When it comes to the Raiders offense, it has the chance to be special this season, as Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, and Tre Tucker are a strong trio at wide receiver, Michael Mayer could blossom into a star in Year 2 at tight end, and both Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II are capable quarterbacks who have won games at the NFL level.
The biggest issue on offense right now is at right tackle, as the team is trying to replace Jermaine Eluemunor this offseason. They have yet to sign a tackle in free agency, but there is some talent available, and one of those still out there is someone who is very familiar with the division, and the Silver and Black.
Raiders could fill RT void with Donovan Smith
One of the best free agents still available this offseason is Donovan Smith, a former Kansas City Chiefs left tackle who allowed only two sacks last season. Smith is a veteran guy who has started over 130 games in his NFL career, and could move to the right side for the Raiders, a significant position of need.
The Raiders have already started to address the offensive line heading into the NFL Draft, bringing in a former Pro Bowl player in Cody Whitehair, who played under new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy in Chicago. Whitehair will battle it out for a starting guard spot with the Raiders, but the need at offensive tackle remains.
There are some quality offensive tackles in this year's draft class, and many are expected to go in the first round. There should be a run on quarterbacks and wide receivers early on Day 1, so if the Raiders stay put, they could go offensive tackle, but if they sign Smith, expect cornerback to be addressed at pick No. 13.