Raiders at Cowboys: 3 Bold Predictions in 2023 Preseason Week 3
The Las Vegas Raiders wrap up their 2023 preseason on Saturday, and here are some bold predictions for the matchup.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Dallas Cowboys in preseason game No. 3, wrapping up what has been an exciting summer for Raider Nation. The Raiders have looked much better than advertised this offseason, and it looks like some of the moves Dave Ziegler made to bolster this roster could pay off in a big way.
Here, we look at some bold predictions for the Raiders as they wrap up their 2023 preseason slate.
Raiders defense scores another TD
During the matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, safety Isaiah Pola-Mao picked off Stetson Bennett and returned it all the way for a touchdown. Any fan of the Raiders knows that the defense has struggled to not only get takeaways, but turn them into points, so even in a preseason game, it was great to see.
This weekend, the Raiders defense will have another opportunity to make noise, as the team appears deep on that side of the ball for the first time in years. They should be able to get pressure, and that could lead to another pick-six for this Raiders secondary.
Raiders lose a preseason game under Josh McDaniels
Across his two summers as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, Josh McDaniels has yet to lose a preseason game. Of course, that did not amount to much last season, as the team won only six games, and Saturday could be the first time the Raiders take an "L" in these "meaningless" games.
Las Vegas is likely to sit all of their potential starters, so there will be very little star power in the game for the Silver and Black. If McDaniels decides to limit Aidan O'Connell's contributions, and roles with Brian Hoyer and Chase Garbers at quarterback, it could get ugly on that side of the ball.
Brian Hoyer plays his way out of a roster spot
The big story for the Raiders this offseason has been the play of Aidan O'Connell, who has dominated at quarterback during the preseason. O'Connell may have played his way into being the team's QB2 after his strong showings in the first two preseason games, supplanting Brian Hoyer as Jimmy Garoppolo's backup.
On Saturday, Hoyer should get reps, and in the end, he could play his way out of not only the backup job, but a job with the Raiders altogether. Hoyer is a long-time veteran, and a favorite of McDaniels, but roster spots are limited, and carrying him may be a no-go for the Raiders in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos.