Cowboys gifted the Raiders the perfect Hunter Renfrow replacement
The Dallas Cowboys cut a big name receiver in a cost-cutting move, and he could be a perfect signing for the Las Vegas Raiders.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders made a move recently that many were expecting, as they released fan-favorite Hunter Renfrow. The story of Renfrow was an incredible one, as the fifth-round pick went on to catch 100 balls in a season for the Raiders back when Derek Carr was still the quarterback.
The arrival of Josh McDaniels was supposed to take Renfrow's career to new heights, as he did an excellent job in New England as the offensive coordinator with slot receivers. However, Renfrow was quickly phased out of the offense, and when Antonio Pierce took over as head coach, it did not get any better.
In-house, the Raiders have a capable replacement plan in Tre Tucker, who showed sparingly last season that he could be a playmaker at the NFL level. However, with big names being cut all over the field, did the Dallas Cowboys just gift the Raiders a perfect replacement for Renfrow?
Raiders could sign Michael Gallup to replace Hunter Renfrow
On March 15, the Cowboys decided to cut ties with Michael Gallup in a cost-cutting move to save some money in free agency. Gallup tore his ACL during the 2021 NFL season, and has not been as productive since, but a move to Las Vegas could breathe new life in his career.
There was a time when Gallup was a playmaker for the Cowboys, racking up over 840 receiving yards back in 2020. He has slowed down since, but is still only 28-years old, and if he can get back to his old ways, the Raiders would certainly take a 500-yard season from him as the No. 3 option at the wide receiver position.
The Raiders have a lot of decisions to make heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, and they could decide to fill their depth at wide receiver with a draft pick. However, if Gallup is willing to take a team-friendly deal to restart his career, Las Vegas could be the perfect landing spot for him.