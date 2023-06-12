6 new Las Vegas Raiders who could be cut before playing a snap in 2023
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders 2023 roster has a bunch of new faces, and here, we look at some new Raiders who could be cut before playing a snap with the franchise.
Training camp for the Las Vegas Raiders is just around the corner, but before then, there are certain to be more moves when it comes to the roster. Las Vegas still has depth issues at a number of position groups, so keep an eye on what Dave Ziegler and his staff does as we inch closer to the summer months.
Here, we look at six new Raiders who could be cut before playing a single snap with the team.
New Raiders who could be cut before playing a snap in 2023
John Jenkins, Defensive Tackle
Ziegler and his staff have gone out of their way to bolster the defensive tackle spot over the last two offseasons, but questions still remain when it comes to the group. The Raiders added via free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft this offseason, and one of those free agent veteran signings was John Jenkins.
Jenkins will turn 34 next month, and with a strong group in front of him on the depth chart, cracking this roster is going to be tough. He did appear in 16 games last season for the Miami Dolphins, collecting 20 tackles, but this veteran journeyman may find it tough to crack the Raiders roster this summer.