6 new Las Vegas Raiders who could be cut before playing a snap in 2023
By Brad Weiss
New Raiders who could be cut before playing a snap in 2023
Jaquan Johnson, Safety
After four years playing in upstate New York with the Buffalo Bills, defensive back Jaquan Johnson signed a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. Bringing in secondary help was paramount to Dave Ziegler and his staff this offseason, as they targeted both safety and cornerback in free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft.
Last season, Johnson appeared in 16 games for the Bills, starting three contests, and served as a key contributor to their defensive backfield. A versatile defensive back, Johnson could serve a number of different roles on Patrick Graham's defense, and also has experience playing special teams, making him a real contender for a roster spot this summer.
The problem is, Johnson is a safety, and if rookie Christoper Smith II is as good as advertised, it is going to be hard for him to crack the roster at the position group. Tre'Von Moehrig is looking to bounce back after a tough second season, Marcus Epps was a key free agency signing, and Roderic Teamer is a guy who has experience in Graham's system, so it could be an uphill battle for Johnson.