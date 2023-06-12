6 new Las Vegas Raiders who could be cut before playing a snap in 2023
By Brad Weiss
OJ Howard, Tight End
One of the bigger moves the Raiders made this offseason was at the tight end position, as they traded away Darren Waller to the New York Giants. To make up for the loss of Waller, the Raiders were active in free agency, bringing back Jesper Horsted, while also signing veterans Austin Hooper and OJ Howard.
Going into the 2023 NFL Draft, that trio had the inside track to make the 53-man roster this summer, but when the Raiders traded up for Michael Mayer on Day 2, all bets were off. Mayer is one of the more NFL-ready players coming out this year, and he has already shown himself to be a legitimate starting threat this offseason.
The coaching staff really likes Horsted, and I have to believe that Hooper will either start out as the No. 1 tight end, or be the No. 2 behind the rookie in 2023. Howard will need a strong camp to show he belongs, and as a former first-round pick, the talent is there for him to bump Horsted out of the running for TE3.