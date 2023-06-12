6 new Las Vegas Raiders who could be cut before playing a snap in 2023
By Brad Weiss
Greg Van Roten
The Las Vegas Raiders went into the 2023 NFL Draft with needs on both sides of the ball, and interior offensive line help was certainly one of them. However, despite the need, the Raiders passed on adding one during the three-day event, electing to wait and signed McClendon Curtis as an undrafted free agent.
That did not stop the Raiders from continuing to stack veteran talent at offensive guard, as Greg Van Roten was inked on May 19. Van Roten has a bunch of starting experience at the NFL level, including last season, where he started four games for the Buffalo Bills after starting ten games the season before with the New York Jets.
Van Roten is an interesting player to keep an eye on this summer, as he could certainly challenge for a starting job along the offensive line, make the team as a depth piece, or even be cut. The Raiders did a nice job adding depth and talent to the offensive line in hopes of getting competition this summer and improving the unit overall, so Van Roten could end up being the odd man out.