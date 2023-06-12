6 new Las Vegas Raiders who could be cut before playing a snap in 2023
By Brad Weiss
Cam Sims, Wide Receiver
The 2023 offseason brought some big changes to the Raiders on the offenisve side of the ball, including the trading of Waller, which we mentioned before, and the release of starting quarterback, Derek Carr. Another area that saw a lot of movement was wide receiver, as Ziegler and company brought in many veterans like Jakobi Meyes, Philip Dorsett, Deandre Carter, and Cam Sims.
There is also the question as to whether or not the team plans to trade or release Hunter Renfrow, but for now, it appears No. 13 will be in the Silver and Black in 2023. That makes spots within the wide receiver room very hard to come by this offseason, as Renfrow, Meyers, and Davante Adams are locks, and you have to think Carter and Dorsett should have an inside track to make the 53-man as well.
Also, the Raiders spent a third-round pick on the position group in Tre Tucker, a player that is likely to make the 53-man roster as well. Keelan Cole, Sims, and Chris Lacy are veteran guys who will have to battle if they hope to play in Week 1 against Denver, so any one of them could be looking for a new job come August.