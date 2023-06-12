6 new Las Vegas Raiders who could be cut before playing a snap in 2023
By Brad Weiss
Jimmy Garoppolo, Quarterback
Finally, we come to the starting quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, who gave Raider Nation a scare a few weeks back when it came to light that he failed his physical back in March. What that means is that if Jimmy G cannot get healthy enough to pass his physical this summer, the Raiders will part ways with him, and have to go with either Brian Hoyer, or rookie Aidan O'Connell at quarterback.
That would be a nightmare scenario for Josh McDaniels going into Year 2 as the head coach, because you have to think the seat is warm after taking a playoff team to a six-win season in Year 1. McDaniels and Garoppolo have won a lot of football games together, and have incredible familiarity, but if Garoppolo can't get right, he will never take a snap in the Silver and Black.
We have been hearing for a week or so now that the foot injury is nothing to worry about, and that Garoppolo is going to be ready to go long before training camp starts. That is good news right now, but if this drags into the summer months, the Raiders are in serious trouble.