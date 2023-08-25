Raiders at Dallas Cowboys: How to watch 2023 Preseason Week 3
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Dallas Cowboys in Preseason Week 3, and here is how you can catch the action.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders will wrap up their 2023 preseason schedule on the road, as they head to Jerry's World to take on the Dallas Cowboys inside AT&T Stadium. The Raiders have gotten off to a 2-0 start this preseason, and have never lost a preseason game during Josh McDaniels's two seasons at the helm.
This game is more about what the players can prove than what the final score will be, as it is a final dress rehearsal before the regular season. While the Raiders have many players who are locks to make the 53-man roster, there are also a bunch of players on the fringe, so this game is the most important one to date for those players.
The expectation is that the starters will not play, as the Raiders won't risk injury ahead of their regular season Week 1 matchup in Denver. However, there are players in this game who could end up starting when all is said and done, while some are just hoping to hang on.
Here is how you can catch the Raiders at Cowboys Preseason Week 3:
Who: Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys
When: Saturday, August 26, 2023
Time: 5:00 PM PT, 8:00 PM ET
Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
Television Station: FOX5 (Las Vegas)
Live Stream: FuboTV
The big story all preseason long has been the play of Aidan O'Connell, and we will see how much playing time he gets in the finale. He has played well enough to unseat Brian Hoyer as the No. 2 quarterback for the Raiders this season, so we could see a large dose of Hoyer and Chase Garbers in this one.
On defense, spots are available on all three levels, and that is going to be the most interesting to see on Saturday. Battles are raging on for starting offensive line spots as well, so while the score does not matter, it certainly matters to those who hope to play the Broncos on September 10.