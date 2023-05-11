Las Vegas Raiders: Davante Adams to face Aaron Rodgers in 2023
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders will learn their 2023 schedule on Thursday, and one big matchup is Davante Adams vs Aaron Rodgers and the new-look New York Jets.
During the 2022 offseason, the biggest move made by first-year general manager Dave Ziegler was trading for Green Bay Packers wide receiver, Davante Adams. Widely considered one of the best in the game at his position, Adams came to the Raiders to reunite him with Derek Carr, his best friend and former collegiate teammate.
What should have been a match made in Heaven turned out to be a nightmare for the Raiders, as Adams thrived in the Silver and Black, but the team struggled to win games. In the end, Adams remains a Raider going into 2023, but Carr is with the New Orleans Saints, so the talented wideout will now be receiving footballs from Jimmy Garoppolo.
Before landing in Las Vegas, Adams enjoyed an incredible career in Green Bay, playing as the No. 1 option in the passing game for future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In 2023, these two legends will reunite on the football field, but this time as enemies, as the Raiders play host to Rodgers and his new team, the New York Jets.
Raiders to learn their 2023 schedule on Thursday
Thursday is the day the Silver and Black, as well as the rest of the NFL will learn what their 2023 schedule will look like. Las Vegas plays in one of the toughest divisions in all of football, and based on the winning percentages of the teams they will play in 2023, they once again have a top-10 strength of schedule this upcoming season.
New faces are all over this roster, but in his second offseason as general manager, you have to like what Ziegler has done with the franchise. He has bolstered the secondary, was aggressive in free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft, and overall, the roster is in much better shape than it was a year ago.