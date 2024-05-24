Raiders Davante Adams has some strong weapons around him in 2024
By Brad Weiss
Back in 2022, the Las Vegas Raiders pulled off a monster trade to bring Davante Adams to the Silver and Black. Adams was a close friend of then-starting quarterback Derek Carr, so the move made a ton of sense to reunite the former Fresno State connection.
However, the reunion was short-lived, as Carr was eventually benched during the 2022 season, and was released in February that following offseason. Despite that, and the fact that four other starting quarterbacks have played since Carr was benched, Adams has been nothing but productive for the Raiders.
Now, going into his third season with the team, Adams has some elite talent around him in the passing attack, something that will prove huge with Josh Jacobs leaving via free agency.
Raiders passing attack could be elite in 2024
Last year, the Raiders made three big moves in the passing game, adding Tre Tucker and Michael Mayer in the NFL Draft, as well as Jakobi Meyers in free agency. This offseason, the Raiders added even more talent, spending a first-round pick on Brock Bowers, and bringing in Michael Gallup in free agency.
That gives Aidan O'Connell or Gardner Minshew II plenty of options in the passing game, and it should only help free up Adams on the outside. O'Connell played well down the stretch in 2023, but he leaned on Adams a bit too much, often only looking his way on certain pass plays.
Meyers had an excellent first season in Las Vegas, but more will be expected from him in 2024. As far as the two-man tight end combo is concerned, Mayer and Bowers could be the best young duo in the league, and them clogging up the middle will also help Adams attack downfield down the sidelines.
Adams is headed to Canton one day, as he has had a Hall of Fame career during his stops in Las Vegas and Green Bay. Despite his age, he is showing no signs of slowing up, and all these new weapons in Las Vegas could lead to him having another monster season in 2024.