Raiders' Davante Adams sends strong message on Tre Tucker
By Austin Boyd
Tre Tucker may be the real deal for the Las Vegas Raiders. The history of the team is replete with wide receivers who look awesome in training camp and preseason just for them to do nothing in real games. It looks like Tucker may finally be the play to buck that trend.
The second-year speedster had three catches for 66 yards in the second preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. He's seemingly open on every play and it's just a matter of the quarterback throwing him an accurate pass. That was the case a lot of the time last year, but he had a hard time holding onto the ball.
It appears that he's fixed his drop issue, which could mean big things for the Raiders. Davante Adams is the No. 1 wide receiver but he's getting older. In his older age, he's trying to bestow some wisdom on younger players and that's something Tucker has taken advantage of.
Adams has become a massive fan of the young wide receiver.
"To watch the evolution of him and know is mentality, his aim going out there, he's a very driven young player," Adams said of Tucker, per Levi Edwards of Raiders.com. "He's doing all the right things right now to put himself in position to keep getting better. I feel like I got a son on the team in the most brotherly way. ... I love nothing more here but to help anybody, but especially that kid."
Adams has previously spoken about how Tucker picks his brain more often than anybody. When you can run the way Tucker can and are willing to work that hard to be great, that's a good sign he's going to have a long career.
Tucker needs to prove that he can consistently catch the ball in the regular season. Getting open isn't an issue for him. If he holds onto the ball when it hits him in the hands, Tucker could be a breakout star in the coming years.