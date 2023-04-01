Las Vegas Raiders: Can David Ziegler avoid previous regime's draft misses?
Ziegler's first NFL Draft
Due to the fact the team traded for Davante Adams last offseason, the Silver and Black did not hold a first or second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. That enabled Ziegler to wait until pick No. 70 before he had to make a selection, a pick he used on University of Memphis interior offensive lineman, Dylan Parham.
From there, Ziegler had a very so-so draft, as he brought in a few defensive tackles in Neil Farrell Jr. and Malcolm Butler, while also adding a running back in Zamir White. Brittain Brown was another running back added in the draft, and in the seventh-round, Thayer Munford Jr. was a solid find as a swing offensive tackle.
All told, only Parham and Munford really made any impact in Year 1, although the franchise is pretty high on White to spell Jacobs at times in Year 2. Without a pick in the first or second-rounds, it is tough to put a real grade on this draft class, but if the franchise does not get more from this group in 2023, the entire class could be seen as a bust outside of Parham.