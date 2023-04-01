Las Vegas Raiders: Can David Ziegler avoid previous regime's draft misses?
Raiders: Can David Ziegler avoid previous regime's draft misses?
Ziegler holds elite draft capital in 2023
Thanks to the trade of Darren Waller to the New York Giants, the Las Vegas Raiders hold four of the first 100 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. That is significantly more draft capital than Ziegler had in 2022, and the team also holds the No. 109 overall pick, so expect some impact players to be joining the franchise this April.
While all those picks are nice, the biggest one is the No. 7 overall selection, a pick that the Raiders could use to move up or down in the first round. That pick will be Ziegler's first Day 1 pick as the team's general manager, and there has never been more pressure for a general manager to get the selection right.
That is where the nervousness comes, as we have a general manager making his first Day 1 pick, and there are so many ways he could go with the selection. No matter what Ziegler decides to do, whether it is to move up to get a franchise quarterback, or move back to stack more picks and address other team needs, he cannot afford to swing and miss the way Mayock did.