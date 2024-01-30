Las Vegas Raiders: Day 3 gems, including a QB, to watch for in the 2024 NFL Draft
If the Raiders don't get their franchise quarterback within the first three rounds, then maybe they can find their version of Brock Purdy on Day 3.
By Nick Popio
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and based on which mock drafts you look at, a quarterback could be in play for them there. Of course, to get the top-3 quarterbacks in this year's draft, they would have to be selecting much higher, so be on the lookout for a possible monster trade as well.
However, this piece is centered around a few collegiate prospects that could fall to Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft. This draft is loaded with players who can come in and help the Raiders right away, and here, we take a look at some prospects that could end up being draft day gems when all is said and done.
We focus in on six prospects here.
Las Vegas Raiders: Day 3 gems to watch for in the 2024 NFL Draft
Zak Zinter G Michigan
A plug-and-play guard if he is fully healed from his injury. Zak Zinter can replace Greg Van Roten and let him work through his growing pains. He was the best lineman on a two-time Joe Moore award-winning unit. Zinter is an academic All-American too.
If Tom Telesco and the staff can get at least two starters on the line in this draft, then the less they'll have to spend in free agency.
The 2022 tape versus, Penn State and Ohio State jumped out when the backs ran through both defenses and over 250 yards or more in both affairs. Zinter will be a popular guy when his time is called on draft day by whoever gets him. He also has given up a low number of sacks that can be counted on one hand alone. He learned well from Michigan's new coach Sherrone Moore.