Las Vegas Raiders: Day 3 gems, including a QB, to watch for in the 2024 NFL Draft
If the Raiders don't get their franchise quarterback within the first three rounds, then maybe they can find their version of Brock Purdy on Day 3.
By Nick Popio
Spencer Rattler QB South Carolina
The Raiders get their quarterback or a guy who can sit behind Aidan O'Connell and learn. I've personally always liked Rattler, but he never materialized to his billing as being the top quarterback in college that he was projected to be.
Perhaps the right combination of an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach can allow him to reach his untapped potential in the pros. He would also give the silver and black a scrambling quarterback which they currently don't possess.
He can improve his stock at the Senior Bowl with a quality showing. Rattler was looked at as a possible No. 1 overall pick just a few years ago. His best season was in 2020 under the head coach, Lincoln Riley, who is regarded as a quarterback whisperer. He had six touchdowns on the ground to go with 28 more through the air in 2020.
When Rattler went up against Drake Maye in the 2023 opener some can say that he outperformed the top 10 talent, even though his offensive line allowed him to get sacked like 10 times or so. Rattler will be one of the most poked and prodded quarterbacks of this entire process. Regardless of who the player turns out to be, this pick will be the most ridiculed by those in Raider Nation, especially on social media.