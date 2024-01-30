Las Vegas Raiders: Day 3 gems, including a QB, to watch for in the 2024 NFL Draft
If the Raiders don't get their franchise quarterback within the first three rounds, then maybe they can find their version of Brock Purdy on Day 3.
By Nick Popio
Beaux Limmer C Arkansas
A versatile big man who played at right guard. NFLdratbuzz.com is higher on him than most sites, so he'll probably be off the board by round six, but interior linemen tend to last longer than usual. Andre James is another free agent whom the Raiders must re-sign unless they have someone else in mind to replace him.
At this point on day three Limmer is nothing more than a backup. He did earn some nice accolades at Arkansas but needs a mentor to develop him into something better. Chad Reuter of NFL.com loved him so much that he believed he'd get taken within the first 40 picks of the draft in his piece from last August. Scouts have soured on him since that time.
Erick All TE Iowa
All is also coming off of an injury that forced him to miss a good portion of the season. When ready he can step in the reserve role because Austin Hooper could leave via free agency. The world is well aware of who and what Iowa tight ends can do in the NFL. All was on that path before he suffered a season-ending injury.
His numbers are not eye-popping, but in the seventh round, the risk isn't as serious. All comes from the Big Ten, so he has the credentials to be a willing blocker. As a child, he survived a house fire that almost took his life, so if he can live through that, he can overcome an injury to sustain a career in the big leagues.