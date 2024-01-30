Las Vegas Raiders: Day 3 gems, including a QB, to watch for in the 2024 NFL Draft
If the Raiders don't get their franchise quarterback within the first three rounds, then maybe they can find their version of Brock Purdy on Day 3.
By Nick Popio
Isaiah Davis RB South Dakota State
Very productive FCS back. Had over 3,000 yards and 30-plus touchdowns in back-to-back national championship-winning seasons. Good size as well. He needs to improve his blocking skills at the next level though. He's not very fast either, just a bruiser type. Davis is a big game player too. He ran for 100 plus in 12 playoff outings during his time at SDSU.
Davis led the FCS in rushing and was invited to the Senior Bowl. Playing in the frigid South Dakota weather in playoff time can prepare a player for the toughness of the NFL and postseason games in freezing temperatures. Davis can replace Brandon Bolden and Ameer Abdullah in the rotation if he can make the team.
His teammate Mark Gronkowski won the Walter Payton Award, which is equivalent to the Heisman in the FBS. Davis just as easily could have gone home with the trophy, but I'm sure he'll settle for the championships instead.
MJ Devonshire CB Pitt
Highly regarded on Pitt's defense as its best player or one of them on the team. He has a knack for making plays. He needs to add body mass to his frame and can return punts too. He was projected to be a higher pick before the season started. Devonshire was tops in the ACC for pass breakups and return yards for interceptions.
Devonshire was chosen to perform in the East-West Shrine Bowl. The cornerback position is going to be an interesting one to watch this offseason. The Raiders don't have a sure-fire lockdown guy and someone like Jaylon Johnson won't be available in free agency because the Bears intend to resign him so he doesn't hit the market.