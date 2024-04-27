Raiders Day 3 NFL Mock Draft: Completing a strong 2024 NFL Draft class
The Las Vegas Raiders look to complete a strong 2024 NFL Draft class in our Day 3 mock.
By Brad Weiss
The first two days of the 2024 NFL Draft have come and gone, and the Las Vegas Raiders certainly had a gameplan going into the first three rounds. After a shocking pick at No. 13 overall, where the Raiders added the best player available in Brock Bowers, the Raiders went all offensive line on Day 2.
In the second round, Las Vegas added Jackson Powers-Johnson, by far the best interior offensive lineman in this year's draft class. Round 3 brought a reach pick for Tom Telesco in Delmar Glaze, and while he could be a bit of a project at the next level, he certainly adds value to the Raiders at the offensive tackle spot.
As we creep towards Day 3 of the NFL Draft, the Raiders still have a lot of work to do with their remaining selections. Their first pick will come in the fourth round, as they hold the No. 112 overall selection, and then will pick once in rounds 5 and 6, before holding two selections in the draft's final round.
With a few hours until the Raiders pick again, let us dive into a Day 3 mock draft for the Silver and Black.