Raiders Day 3 NFL Mock Draft: Completing a strong 2024 NFL Draft class
The Las Vegas Raiders look to complete a strong 2024 NFL Draft class in our Day 3 mock.
By Brad Weiss
We kick off Day 3 with a position group that seems to be the biggest need for the Raiders going into rounds 4 through 7. Cornerback has been on the Raiders radar for quite some time now, as they need another starting-caliber outside corner to team with Jack Jones.
Last season, Jones emerged as a real playmaker for the Raiders at the position, and is slated to return to his starting spot in 2024. With Nate Hobbs developing in his third season in the league, he will be back as the starting slot corner, but the addition of DJ James here at No. 112 gives the Raiders a potential starter right out of the gate.
James is a speedy cornerback who has great coverage skills, especially when he has to play press coverage. He spent time with both Auburn and Oregon during his collegiate career, starting over 30 games, and is one of the more NFL-ready cornerbacks still on the board heading into Day 3.