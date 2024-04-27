Raiders Day 3 NFL Mock Draft: Completing a strong 2024 NFL Draft class
The Las Vegas Raiders look to complete a strong 2024 NFL Draft class in our Day 3 mock.
By Brad Weiss
There is no doubt that the Raiders linebacker group was better than expected last season, this after the arrival of Robert Spillane in free agency. Spillane's arrival enabled young linebacker Divine Deablo to take another step forward in his development, and he is someone who could be a first-time Pro Bowler in 2024.
Still, depth is needed at the position, as it is unclear whether or not Luke Masterson can slide into a starting role next season. By drafting Edefuan Ulofoshio from Washington in the fifth round, Las Vegas not only adds depth to the position group, but someone who could come in and battle Masterson for playing time right away.
The Raiders defense was better than expected down the stretch of the NFL season last year, and Antonio Pierce is going to want to build on that. After picking all offense across the first two days of the NFL Draft, Las Vegas turns their attention to the defense with these two picks, and gets better on both the second and third levels.