Raiders Day 3 NFL Mock Draft: Completing a strong 2024 NFL Draft class
The Las Vegas Raiders look to complete a strong 2024 NFL Draft class in our Day 3 mock.
By Brad Weiss
The biggest offensive move of the offseason for the Raiders in terms of free agency was the loss of star running back Josh Jacobs. Since being drafted by the Raiders in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Jacobs has emerged as a star, but will take his talents to Green Bay after signing with the Packers in free agency.
That leaves third-year back Zamir White to take over as the feature back in Las Vegas, and based on what we saw last season, his time could be now. White rushed for over 100 yards in two of his four starts with Jacobs out with an injury late in the season, including a head-turning effort against Kansas City on Christmas Day.
To bolster the position group, Las Vegas added Alexander Mattison this offseason, while also re-signing Ameer Abdullah. Still, a talent like Tyrone Tracy could bolster the unit even more, as he is a solid pass-catching running back who also helped the Purdue Boilermakers in the return game during his final season in college.